  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Government Shutdown, Rescue, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol crews staged a dramatic rescue of two hikers at Yosemite National Park who became trapped ahead of last week’s major storm.

According to the video posted on the Central Division Air Operations Facebook Page, the two hikers from England became lost as they attempted to hike from North Dome to Yosemite Valley on January 15th. Both men lost the trail in the snow and became trapped in a crevasse, and couldn’t continue due to a 2,000 foot vertical drop and could not turn around.

The hikers called 911 from a cellphone and spent the night exposed to temperatures below freezing.

The next day, pilot Officer Scott Rodda and Flight Officer / Paramedic Dustin Henschel flew to Yosemite and discovered the hikers after a short reconnaissance. The crew then rescued the hikers, one at a time.

CHP crews rescue two hikers from Yosemite National Park on January 16, 2019. (CHP Central Division Air Operations / Facebook)

CHP crews rescue two hikers from Yosemite National Park on January 16, 2019. (CHP Central Division Air Operations / Facebook)

Both hikers were brought to Ahwahnee Meadow, where they were treated by park paramedics. There were no reports of injuries, but the hikers were described by the CHP as “cold and wet” when they were rescued.

Yosemite and other national parks remain open with limited services despite the partial government shutdown, which entered its 32nd day on Tuesday. A 32-year-old Yosemite visitor originally from Ohio died after falling into a river on Christmas Day, the third day of the shutdown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s