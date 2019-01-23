NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Napa Special Investigations Bureau arrested two Vacaville residents Tuesday on suspicion of human trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Napa.

The Napa County teen negotiated a meeting with an undercover detective and she was arrested on an outstanding warrant for allegedly violating her probation in Napa County, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said. The girl was booked in juvenile hall and offered services for human trafficking victims.

Evan Miracle, 20, and Samirah Lee, 19, both of Vacaville, allegedly brought the girl to the meeting location and they were arrested and booked in the Napa County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

During that investigation, detectives from the bureau learned that a 15-year-old Napa County girl was being exploited for human trafficking at a home in Dixon.

Dixon police and the NSIB arrested the teen on suspicion of violating probation and she was booked in Napa County juvenile hall and offered human trafficking victim services.

