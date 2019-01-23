  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:California Wildfires, Judge William Alsup, PG&E, Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says a San Francisco federal judge’s proposal to prevent the utility’s equipment from causing any wildfires in 2019 would interfere with state and federal regulators, create safety risks and cost too much money.

In a court filing Wednesday. PG&E said a separate criminal case being handled by U.S. District Judge William Alsup is not the right forum to address the wildfire threat.

Alsup earlier this month proposed ordering PG&E to remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines and to cut off power during certain wind conditions.

• ALSO READ: Brockovich Joins Wildfire Survivors To Demand California Halt PG&E Bankruptcy

U.S. prosecutors want Alsup to work with a court-appointed monitor to determine ways the San Francisco-based utility could prevent its equipment from starting fires.

The judge is overseeing a criminal verdict against PG&E stemming from a deadly explosion of a company gas pipelines in 2010. He is considering additional terms of probation against the utility in that case.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

