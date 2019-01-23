OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man was charged Wednesday in the deaths of three men who were gunned down on a street near the Oakland West BART station on Jan. 4th, authorities said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Antonio Durant with three counts of murder in the fatal shooting of Gino Houchins, 21, of Vallejo, Marcus Fuller Jr., 29, and Dante Johnson, 31, both of Oakland.

“Investigators would like to thank our community members for working with us to help solve this crime,” Oakland police said in a statement.

No other details were released.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, about three blocks from the BART station, shortly before 9 p.m. Police said two of the victims were in a parked car and a third was standing outside the vehicle.

The East Bay Times reports that Durant was taken into custody Friday morning following a high-speed chase.

