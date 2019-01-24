SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in South San Francisco on Thursday morning that injured one person and prompted increased security measures at two nearby schools, police said.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to a report of a shooting that occurred on Camaritas Avenue, which is near Buri Buri Elementary School and Alta Loma Middle School.

The shooting victim sought help from staff at the elementary school after the shooting and was eventually taken to San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting caused both schools to be placed under “secure campus” status, meaning that doors were locked and entrance and exit from the schools were temporarily restricted, police said.

Officers eventually located Miles Joseph Pasion Seegmiller in the area and took him into custody without further incident, police said. Both schools went back to normal operating status within 30 minutes of the initial report of the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.

