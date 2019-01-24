WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The family of a Richmond murder victim voiced their outrage Thursday over a new state law that bars adult charges being filed against suspects 16 years old or younger in homicide cases.

Alexandrea “Allie” Sweitzer was killed on May 18, 2017 in Richmond’s Booker T. Anderson Park during a dispute over a bag of marijuana. Vincent Lising-Campos, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was charged with murder in the case.

Under the new state law signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown, Lising-Campos will not face a prison sentence when he enters his plea on Thursday and instead will be transferred into the juvenile system. He may then be eligible for release from the juvenile system by the time he turns 25.

Sweitzer’s mother, Melanie, was joined by other family members and friends in a protest Thursday morning outside a Walnut Creek courthouse where Lising-Campos was scheduled to make his plea in the case.

“The Contra Costa district attorney has decided that she is not going to let her office fight for our daughter to the fullest extent that we should be allowed,” Melanie Sweitzer told KPIX 5.

She said the prosecutor on the case does not agree with the decision.

“We went through a year of hearings where he (Lising-Campos) was found unfit for the juvenile justice system,” Sweitzer claimed. “He could not be reformed in the juvenile justice system so they sent him to adult court… (Now) he’s never going to be sentenced (to jail). He’s going to be deemed a juvenile delinquent.”