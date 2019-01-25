Members of the CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations crew rescued two hikers stranded near Muir Beach on January 24, 2019. (CHP)

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol on Thursday rescued two stranded hikers via helicopter after the hikers became stranded on a cliff near Muir Beach in Marin County.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a Golden Gate Division Air Operations crew monitored a call about the hikers, and the aircrew responded to an area south of Muir Beach on the shoreline, according to the CHP.

The two hikers became stranded after slipping down a small embankment and were not able to access the trail about 100 feet up.

The H30 crew was successfully able to extricate the two victims and transport them to the Muir Beach parking lot, where paramedics evaluated the hikers.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

