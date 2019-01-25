Tara VanDerveer celebrates her 900th win at Stanford with Cardinal players Jan. 20, 2019. (Cody Glenn via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class Friday, a group that included NBA Hall of Fame Jason Kidd, who starred at Alameda’s St. Joseph High Notre Dame School and Cal, and Stanford’s legendary coach Tara Vanderveer.

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Dave Dravecky, who return to the mound in 1988 after a battle with bone cancer; tennis great, coach and TV commentator Brad Gilbert and former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Keena Turner round out the class that will be honored at an enshrinement banquet on May 2.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I am extremely excited about the 2019 honorees and the impact each of them has made on the Bay Area sports scene and in our communities,” said Mario Alioto, chairman of the Hall of Fame board.

As star-studded as the class is the ceremony will also feature several sport celebrity presenters.

Turner will be welcomed into BASHOF by former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and NFL Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott. All three are already BASHOF members.

Kidd will be presented by legendary St. Joseph Notre Dame coach Gordie Johnson while Vandeveer will be welcomed by former Stanford star and current Cardinal assistant coach Kate Paye.