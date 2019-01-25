Filed Under:Oakland, Police chase

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A police chase ended with a crash outside in an industrial area of East Oakland Friday and the arrest of three suspects.

The crash happened outside a food manufacturing plant on 98th Ave. near San Leandro St. at around 3:45 p.m. Oakland police had reported officers were chasing a vehicle along 98th before the crash.

Video from Chopper 5 showed two cars damaged in the crash surrounded by a number of police vehicles.

Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the suspect vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide happened in another city.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a another motorist, Watson said.

It was not clear whether the other motorist or the suspects suffered any injuries.

 

