MONTEREY (CBS SF) — The 9th annual Whalefest Monterey is being held this weekend at Old Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey, organizers said.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. each day.

The event among other things is meant to celebrate the biodiversity of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Visitors can take part in a two-day symposium with world-renowned marine experts and visit many exhibit booths.

Local and national marine groups that educate and empower people to protect the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary will benefit from the event.

Weather permitting, visitors can take part in whale-watching tours and other water events.

