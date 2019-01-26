OAKLAND (KPIX) – Firefighters rushed into a burning pet store in Oakland to save three tiny puppies. The fast-paced rescue was recorded on their helmut cams.

It happened Friday at the site of a pet store the city shut down last year, located in a strip mall on Bancroft and 108th Avenue.

Firefighters were battling the flames when they heard the pups crying for help.

The video shows flames inside the dark and smoky building. Armed with a flashlights, the firemen find a pet crate with the puppies in it and bring it outside.

There, they wiped them off and treated puppies with a tiny pediatric oxygen mask.

The pet store was shut down last year due to complaints about the conditions there. It is not clear if the shop had reopened when the fire broke out.