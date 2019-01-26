OAKLAND (KPIX) – Senator Kamala Harris will make her official announcement Sunday as she kicks of her presidential campaign in her hometown of Oakland. Crews have been working throughout the night to make sure everything is in working order.

A teaser video was released on social media but the formal launch of her campaign will bring Kamala Harris back to her roots. Thousands are expected to turn out for the rally and security will be extremely tight around City Hall.

Four security guards from a private security company arrived on site at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and they were the select few that will work more than 24 hours to monitor the area. The four will be joined by 50 others from their company along with officers from the Oakland police department for the actual rally tomorrow.

Meanwhile, crews worked to build the stage, move in the LED screens, adjust the sound system and set up the barricades for the event.

Fourteenth street between Clay Street and Broadway closed down Saturday night. Downtown Oakland will experience further road closures starting at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. By 10 a.m., Broadway will be shut down from 12th to 17th Streets.

The event is expected to start at 12:45 in the afternoon.

With thousands of people expected to attend, rally organizers also wanted to make sure this was a green event.

Mary Munat, owner of green Mary has set up all of the the recycling and compost bins around Frank Ogawa Plaza all by herself.

“I thought I had help but they couldn’t make it. I’m doing this cost free to donate to the campaign so I can donate all the time I like,” Munat said.

There will be a bag check area and metal detectors set up here for those entering the secured zone.