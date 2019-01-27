  • KPIX 5On Air

FRESNO (CBS/AP) — Central Valley police have arrested a carjacking suspect caught on video escaping by jumping on the side of a moving semi-truck.

Officials say the man grabbed a woman’s keys as she pumped gas Jan. 9 in southeast Fresno. The woman fought the suspect as he tried to get into her car and he ran from the scene.

The man threw a trash can at a good Samaritan who chased him through the gas station. A bystander then recorded cell phone video of the suspect clinging to the cab of a truck as it drove away.

CBS 47 / Your Central Valley reported Saturday that Bryan McCarter was arrested Jan. 21 without incident.

The 59-year-old Fresno resident could face an attempted carjacking charge. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

