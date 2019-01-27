NOVATO (CBS SF) — Novato police arrested a man Sunday who had held officers at bay for more than four hours, isolating himself in a closet as police negotiated with him, officers said.

Novato officers responded about 1 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1700 block of Novato Boulevard after several callers reported Timothy St. Clair was “making threats and acting unusual,” police said.

Officers found St. Clair locked in a utility closet of the residence. He threatened officers, claimed he had weapons and refused to come out, police said.

Over several hours, patrol officers negotiated with St. Clair to no avail. The San Rafael – Novato Regional Crisis Negotiation Team started talking with St. Clair, who was eventually taken into custody before 6 p.m. Sunday without injury.

St. Clair, whose age or town of residence was not available Sunday night, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, making threats, vandalism and resisting arrest, as well as on an outstanding warrant. He had yet to be booked into the Marin County Jail as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.