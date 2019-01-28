  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Antioch, Assault, Domestic Dispute

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 40-year-old Antioch resident was arrested after allegedly threatening three other adults and firing a gun inside a home in Antioch on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said a call came in around 5:18 p.m. of a man threatening other adults with a gun inside a home in the 3900 block of Finch Drive. The suspect – who wasn’t identified – was determined to have been in a relationship with the home’s primary resident and was exhibiting erratic behavior.

According to police, the three other adults – identified only as two 18-year-olds and one 22-year-old – inside the home were hiding in an upstairs bedroom after the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at another adult, and may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Not long after officers were on the scene, police said a gunshot was heard inside the home. As police prepared to make a force entry, the victims prepared to exit the home from a second-floor window and onto the driveway. A short time after that, the suspect opened the front door and then surrendered peacefully.

The suspect was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of weapons violations, violating his probation and assault with a firearm.

