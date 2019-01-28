  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian-vehicle collision early Monday, the fourth pedestrian fatality in the city this month.

Investigators said that officers responded to a call at about 6:23 a.m. to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian traffic collision in the area of Almaden Expressway and Camden Ave.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the adult male victim was struck by a red pick-up truck travelling northbound Almaden Expressway in lane #1. Four additional vehicles struck the victim as he lay in the roadway.

The red truck stopped initially, but then fled the scene without providing identification. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. This is San Jose’s 6th fatal collision/victim and 4th vehicle vs pedestrian fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone with information is urged to call “911” or contact Detective Troy Sirmons of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

