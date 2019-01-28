SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — President Trump mistook a Northern California girl’s Twitter handle for a Fox News pundit and let her have it, causing her Twitter feed to blow up.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @JillianTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!” Trump tweeted Sunday, accidentally tagging @JillianTurner, instead of @GillianHTurner. The latter is a former member of the National Security Council under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama who was critical of the way he reopened the wall. The former, is Jillian Turner, a high school student who lives in Weed, California.

Jillian Turner took a screen shot of one users retweet and wrote “SO THAT HAPPENED,” which set off a firestorm of comments from many of the president’s 57.8 million followers. Jillian only has 217.

SO THAT HAPPENED https://t.co/bmpCk6OyJa — Jillian Turner 🌻 (@JillianTurner) January 28, 2019

Trump took down the post in a matter of minutes and retweeted his rant with the correct @GillianHTurner, but the damage was done.

“This is getting crazy,” Jillian tweeted to a friend.

She wrote, “for real!!! like my [expletive] was blown up,” after more than 200 comments, 500 retweets, and some 2000 likes.

this is getting crazyy😅 — Jillian Turner 🌻 (@JillianTurner) January 28, 2019

Many of the comments expressed sympathy. There were the obvious jokes about her hometown of Weed, California. One guy told her to take advantage of her 15 minutes of ‘Warholian’ fame and direct everyone to donate to a GoFundMe to pay for college, or whatever. Jillian was grilled about Q, the Deep State, even invited to be on a podcast.

start a gofundme for your college fund, new car, charity, airpods, whatever. you woulda had at least $10k by now — C. Peterson (@chrisnpeterson) January 28, 2019

Still, there were some who never got the memo, or the joke, like Cletes Buckwater, who told Jillian, “if you think you Dems at fox are less crazy than President Trump your are so wrong. Please go to cnn where you belong.”

If you think you Dems at fox are less crazy than President Trump your are so wrong. Please go to cnn where you belong — Cletus Buckwater (@BuckwaterCletus) January 28, 2019

By Monday, @JillianTurner had pinned an old Tweet from last November to the top of her page, perhaps in hopes of quieting all the Twitter noise.

It said, “why fall in love when you can fall asleep.”