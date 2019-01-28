SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in Redondo Beach on Monday arrested a suspect in a weekend hit-and-run collision that killed a San Francisco State student, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as Angelina Pinedo, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Grant Avenue in Redondo Beach, police said.

According to Pinedo’s Facebook profile, prior to moving to San Francisco, she attended Rosemead High School in Rosemead.

On the night of her death, police said Pinedo was crossing the street when an SUV struck her. The SUV’s driver then allegedly fled the scene without stopping.

Saturday night, Pinedo’s family said Angelina was at her sister Michele’s place in Redondo Beach. The two had been at a going away party earlier in the evening — they were on their way home to get Angelina’s bags so she could head back to school.

“Angelina spent every moment she possibly could with her family and friends, she was beloved by everyone who knew her,” said Pinedo-Torres.

A junior at San Francisco State, Angelina recently worked as a Resident Assistant in the dorms. Among her various part time jobs was a stint at City Kebab and Gyros in Daly City, a restaurant not far from campus.

The next day, investigators located the suspect SUV a short distance from the collision site, according to police.

The vehicle had sustained damage that rendered the vehicle inoperable. The vehicle was processed by crime scene investigators from the Redondo Beach Police Department and impounded as evidence.

On Monday at about 1 p.m., officers located a woman believed to be the driver and arrested her on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death. She has been identified as 21-year-old Leila Gonzalez of Bell, police said.

Evidence is still being obtained and reviewed to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Although an arrest has been made, the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact Redondo Beach police Investigator Clint Daniel at (310) 379-2477 ext. 2721 or clint.daniel@redondo.org.