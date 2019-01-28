BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Three University of California-Berkeley students, playing an on-campus pick-up basketball game Sunday night, were robbed by an armed gunman, according to campus police.

UC-Berkeley police said the incident took place at 9:36 p.m. Sunday at the basketball court on Bowles Hall property adjacent to Stadium Rim Dr.

The three students were approached by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded their cash, cell phones and a laptop. The man then fled the scene in a vehicle that was parked on Stadium Rim Way next to the basketball court.

Fortunately, none of the UC-Berkeley students were injured in the incident. No description of the gunman was released.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact: University of California Police Department, Criminal Investigation Bureau at )510) 642-0472 / 8AM–5PM / during business hours, except holidays (510) 642-6760 at all other times.