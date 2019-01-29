SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A U.S. Postal Service truck crashed in to several cars near Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency and lost control.

The front end of the truck was essentially ripped off due to the impact. The incident happened on Larkin St. near Ghiradelli Square. The truck slid down the street, hitting several cars in the process.

“I was eating ice cream,” said Steve Pabinski, whose car was hit by the truck. He heard the loud noises and returned to see his car damaged.

No injuries were reported, but the postal worker was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital. The worker’s condition wasn’t immediately available.