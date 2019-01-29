SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Family and friends voiced concern Tuesday for a 38-year-old Daly City woman who has been missing in San Francisco since last Saturday.

Christa Maloney was last seen at John’s Grill on Ellis Street around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police have confirmed that personal items including her wallet and phone were found on a Muni bus later that day. Her dog, Buddy, was also found wandering on Grant and Geary streets near Union Square in downtown San Francisco.

Friends say they are concerned for her safety since she suffers from a life-threatening, chronic illness.

She is described as standing 5’2” and weighing about 90 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with an English accent. When last seen, she was wearing an orange and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Maloney should contact the Daly City Police at (650) 991-8119, reference case #19000706.