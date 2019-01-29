SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — $985,000 seems like a steal a San Francisco apartment, but this particular one has a catch: a woman’s body was found murdered and dismembered in it less than a year ago.

Prosecutors said Lisa Gonzales killed her roommate Maggie Mamer in May or June of 2018. The suspect chopped up Mamer’s body and hid the parts in a storage locker in the basement of the first-floor apartment on the 200 block of 14th St. Gonzales is in jail awaiting trial for murder,.

The three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,300 square foot apartment the two shared recently hit the market for $985,000.

“It’s just amazing. You can look in the windows, it’s staged out with furniture. Like nothing’s ever happened,” said Rex Moore, who is a neighbor living near the former crime scene. “They don’t care. They’re just seeing, ‘Here’s a space.'”

“It’s a great oppportunity for someone to get a great property in a great location,” said realtor Dan Hendel of Coldwell Banker.

However, Hendel also said that even though some may not care about the murder that happened in the space, some people of certain cultures will. He said that’s probably why the apartment is priced much lower than other comparable apartments nearby, which are selling for an average of $1.4 million.

“There’s probably a large segment of the population that won’t consider it because of the manner of death, or the fact that there was a death on the property,” said Hendel.

California law requires a realtor to tell a buyer when someone has died inside the property within the previous three years.