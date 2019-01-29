SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — San Jose city leaders discussed on Tuesday how to keep park rangers safe, including whether to allow them to carry guns. San Jose park rangers have made it clear for the last couple of years they want to be armed because of the dangers they say they face on the job.

Jane Lawson, who has been a park ranger for 28 years, said she has feared for her life several times.

“We’ve had weapons found in camps, we’ve had drugs found,” she said.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a memo to city council members that he has “significant concerns regarding the safety of our park rangers.” But the Recreation and Neighborhood Services acting director and San Jose police chief said in their own memo to “not recommend arming the rangers with firearms.”

Currently, San Jose police officers patrol problem areas with park rangers at least a couple days a week on a voluntary basis. In his memo, Liccardo said the joint patrol program showed “promise.” But he also said that because it’s voluntary, 50 percent of the shifts remain vacant.

Liccardo suggested that officers continue patrolling with rangers and clean up volunteers, especially on weekends. But he said instead of being voluntary, the police department should make it standard patrol duties for officers. Still, many feel it’s not enough, including park ranger union representative Mary Blanco.

“So what happens the other three to four days a week?” she asked.

Jonathan Fleming of San Jose said he witnessed what happened when park rangers were told by city staff to stop patrolling the Tully Ballfields last year without an officer present; it became too dangerous.

The ball fields became overrun with homeless who had set up their tents in the parking lot, bathrooms and even the baseball field.

RELATED: Worries Over Growing Homeless Encampment Near San Jose Little League

“It devastates our community, it absolutely does,” Fleming said. He is also the president of the area’s neighborhood association. “It’s impacting these children it’s impacting our community and the ability to come together and enjoy our open spaces.”

The city evicted the homeless after KPIX 5 exposed the rampant problems at the ball fields, but Fleming said the homeless soon returned. City council members are exploring other options besides arming rangers to keep them safe while they do their job.

They also discussed during Tuesday’s meeting about the creation of a park patrol unit made up of San Jose police officers. But Lawson and Fleming said their solution is more immediate: arm them with guns or tasers since park rangers are peace officers.

“Why aren’t you using these officers, you know? We have peace officers in the city that is short of police officers,” Fleming said.