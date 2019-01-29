OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Teachers at the Oakland Unified School District are expected to begin voting after school on Tuesday on a potential strike.

Educators are holding the vote, which continues outside school hours until Friday, as they seek more student resources, smaller classes and what they’re calling a “living wage” for workers.

This week’s strike vote follows two “sick out” events on December 10th and January 18th, as teachers protest an ongoing stalemate in contract negotiations. The actions were not sanctioned by the union.

Voting comes just hours after the school district voted to close Roots International Academy amid protests. The middle school is the first of two dozen Oakland schools to possibly shut down, under a plan to close what the district says is a $30 million budget gap.

The president of the Oakland teacher’s union said the organization could take legal action against the district, claiming labor violations following the school board’s decision.