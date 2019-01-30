  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Avery 450, Housing, Penthouse, Real Estate, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An expensive bit of real estate in San Francisco could soon set a new record in the city.

The listing price is a whopping $41 million.

That’s how much it will cost to purchase the luxury, full-floor penthouse at the top of San Francisco’s new Avery high-rise currently being built that hit the market Tuesday.

The home at the top of the building being constructed at 450 Folsom features gorgeous views of the Bay and state-of-the-art design. If it sells at the currently listed price, the home would become the most expensive to ever be sold in San Francisco.

A Pacific Heights mansion currently holds the record after it sold in 2017 for $38 million.

