REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Caltrain fatally struck a person in Redwood City on Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The collision was reported at 10:07 a.m. involving southbound Train No. 134 and a person who was trespassing on the tracks at Main Street, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.

Passengers should expect delays as trains are single-tracking through the area at restricted speeds while emergency personnel are at the scene, Lieberman said.

The fatality is the second involving Caltrain so far in 2019.

