SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in a brazen strong-armed robbery of a woman shopping at a San Mateo market that was recorded by a store security camera, authorities said Wednesday.

San Mateo Police detectives said Maka Tua, a 26-year-old Bay Area transient, was taken into custody at his brother’s San Mateo home at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with robbery and was being held in the San Mateo County jail.

The arrest stems from a strong-armed robbery that took place on Jan. 14th outside the El Toro Meat Market located at 142 N B Street. Investigators said Tua was allegedly captured on video attacking a petite female and wrestling for her wallet before pushing her to the ground.

According to police, the video shows Tua walking past the victim and returning shortly thereafter to commit the crime. Video surveillance showed Tua allegedly reaching from behind the victim as she shopped for food and grabbing her wallet.

Detectives said the victim struggled with Tua for her wallet and was quickly overpowered as he pushed her to the ground, but Tua dropped his cellphone while fleeing from the robbery scene.

The victim sustained injuries from the assault and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Several investigative leads, including Tua’s dropped cellphone, led investigators to his brother’s residence. Tua was arrested and transported to San Mateo County Jail.