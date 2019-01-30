SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal judge harshly reprimanded PG&E for violating its probation during a court hearing Wednesday morning, telling the utility’s attorneys that safety is clearly not its top priority.

The hearing comes a day after PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of an estimated $50 billion in liabilities from it’s role in the Northern California wildfires.

Judge William Alsup is presiding over the criminal conviction against PG&E in the wake of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion.

Judge Alsup made it clear he was not in the mood to hear excuses from PG&E, berating the company multiple times during the first hours of the hearing.

The judge set the tone early, saying PG&E is a convicted felon was already on probation for the disaster in San Bruno when the utility was found to have started multiple blazes in the 2017 Wine Country fires.

Alsup said there is a clear-cut pattern: The company is responsible for starting fatal fires and should not continue with business as usual with no consequences.

Additionally, PG&E’s probation officer said the company was not forthcoming about starting the Honey Fire in 2017, and thus violated their probation.

The judge agreed and will sentence PG&E for violating its probation at a later date.

Alsup continued to browbeat the PG&E attorney as the hearing progressed, pointing out that the company paid $4.5 billion in dividends to stockholders in the past five years when those funds could’ve been spent to trimming trees from power lines to improve safety.

The court-appointed monitor said it would take years to trim all the trees and that there aren’t enough tree trimmers to do the job.

The judges didn’t buy it, saying with fire season just five months away, PG&E should get Calfire to help or risk ending up being responsible for more fires.

Judge Alsup said he wants something in place by the official start of the fire season on June 21 to make sure PG&E does not commit any more crimes.