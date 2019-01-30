APTOS (CBS SF) — One person is dead and several others are hurt in a shooting in Aptos, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Trout Glutch Road. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies are calling this a “major incident.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that one person has died in the incident but said there is no outstanding threat to the public.

So far there is no word on how many victims were shot or if authorities have made any arrests.

