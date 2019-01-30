  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aptos, Crime, Fatal shooting, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Shooting
(CBS)

APTOS (CBS SF) — One person is dead and several others are hurt in a shooting in Aptos, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Trout Glutch Road. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies are calling this a “major incident.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that one person has died in the incident but said there is no outstanding threat to the public.

So far there is no word on how many victims were shot or if authorities have made any arrests.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s