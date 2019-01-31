SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman armed with a metal rod, who allegedly attacked three people Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

According to police, the attack happened around 9:50 a.m. near McAllister and Jones streets.

The suspect allegedly struck a 68-year-old man with the metal rod and then punched a 71-year-old woman as well as a 46-year-old woman, police said.

All three victims were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not say what led up to the assault.

Officers arrested the suspect, but her name has not been released.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.