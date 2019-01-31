LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A fatal solo vehicle accident Thursday evening has shut down southbound state Highway 17 in Los Gatos, according to authorities.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert after receiving reports of an accident with injuries on southbound CA-17 south of Redwood Estates in Los Gatos that blocked all lanes.

A CHP spokesperson from the San Jose office said the first call regarding the accident was received at about 5:30 p.m. There were reports that the individual operating the vehicle was driving erratically and may have driven off the highway.

CHP confirmed the solo crash was fatal with the male driver being the only victim in the vehicle.

The freeway is closed as CHP waits for the coroner to get to the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.