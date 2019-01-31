SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities issued a severe traffic alert Thursday afternoon when a multiple vehicle collision blocked the left and center westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island.

At about 2:30 p.m., CHP reported that the accident was causing traffic into San Francisco to back up due to the three lanes at the center anchorage being blocked.

Footage from the SalesForce Tower camera showed multiple CHP and fire rescue units on the scene. So far there has been no word on injuries, but at least two damaged vehicles were still in the process of being cleared from the freeway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area if possible. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.