



CUPERTINO (CBS SF / AP) — Apple says it’s fixed the FaceTime bug that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. The Cupertino-based company plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update.

The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple apologized Friday for the problem and says it’s is working on becoming better at responding to reports of glitches from customers.

The bug, flagged by 9to5Mac on Monday, was quickly recreated by people across social media.

Just tested in our office. The other iPhone rang for a minute, and then the call was marked as "Failed"… but I could still hear everything on the other end. 😱 — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) January 29, 2019

A boy and his mother in Tucson, Arizona, reported the bug but Apple did not immediately respond. Apple thanked the boy and his family in a prepared statement.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.