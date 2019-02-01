BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police descended on a neighborhood in South Berkeley Friday afternoon following reports of a possible shooting.

Berkeley police urged people to avoid Derby street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way. and McGee, and Grant St. between Carleton and Ward St. “due to police activity.”

Video showed a cordoned off area at the intersection of Derby and Grant Streets and police officers appeared to be marking evidence in front of an apartment on the 1800 block of Derby St.

A crowd source crime alert Twitter account reported a man was shot and the suspect took off on foot.

No other information was immediately available.