FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Vacaville man with a prior DUI conviction was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder for a vehicle collision in 2017.

Thomas James Astarita, 67, faces 15-years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced in Solano County Superior Court March 15, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office said.

The fatal collision occurred around 6 p.m. July 31, 2017 when Astarita drove his GMC SUV through a red light at the intersection of Nut Tree and Marshall roads.

Astarita’s car struck a Honda Accord driven by Cynthia Clay, 48, of Vacaville. Clay was extricated from her car and died at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Astarita, who had a prior DUI in 2013, initially was charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter. He was charged with murder because he was advised of the dangers of DUI, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The Solano County District Attorney’s office said Astarita was drinking heavily at a Vacaville bar and consumed approximately 15 drinks over several hours before the collision. His blood-alcohol content was 0.20 percent, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Astarita was out of custody during the trial but he was remanded after the jury’s verdict.