SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful storm descending on California Saturday threatened flooding in the entire San Francisco Bay Area, particularly in areas stripped bare by devastating wildfires, as the region was slammed with high winds and heavy rain overnight.

The storm that began moving in Friday night was expected to bring up to 4 inches of rain in some areas, winds gusting to 80 mph in the mountains, 10-foot waves and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountains ranges.

In the North Bay, the rain tapered off for a time at around 6 a.m. as a cold front moved into the region before sunrise. One thing that remained a constant was the strong winds with the high-wind warning still in place until it is set to expire at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Some parts of the Bay Area saw wind gusts overnight up to 50 and 60 miles per hour.

Many areas were seeing a break in the rain after a large and powerful storm cell moved through the region between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. with that cell starting to move through into the Central Valley.

At around 5 a.m. PG&E reported a fairly large power outage near Santa Cruz that is impacting about 6,000 people. Crews are on the way to try to make necessary repairs. So far, no word on what caused the outage, but it is fair to say wind was probably a factor.

Up near the Russian River, trees and power lines came down overnight on Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio, knocking out power to about 500 people.

The Monte Rio fire department cut up part of the tree to allow emergency vehicles to get through,:but the road will be closed to any traffic until PG&E can repair the lines.

In Santa Rosa, strong winds and heavy rains pelted the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.. As of about midnight, the National Weather service was reporting peak wind gusts in Sonoma County around 62 miles per hour.

Another round of rain and wind will return sometime in late morning or afternoon hours as the low pressure center inches closer to the Northern California coast.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the west slopes of the Sierra including Lake Tahoe from Friday at 4 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Expect gusty winds, heavy snow and travel delays in the Sierra. The snow level will be down to 4,000-5,000 feet and down to 2,000 feet Monday. Snow at the passes will reach between 36 and 60 inches.

Caltrans, the California Office of Traffic Safety and CHP are recommending that drivers not travel through the Sierra this weekend due to the heavy snowfall expected.

Caltrans is preemptively closing State Route 140 in Mariposa County in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar early Saturday morning. 17 miles will be closed from Bear Creek to Foresta Road near the west entrance of Yosemite National Park.

Risks for this stretch of roadway in storm conditions include mudslides and the movement of debris, such as rocks, onto highway lanes.

The storm-related closure is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Caltrans crews will close the road when the storm begins. After the storm has passed, Caltrans crews will clear any debris and inspect the road before reopening it to traffic.

Landslides are also possible in the North Bay’s wildfire burn scars, though National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said slow and steady rains may not have as big an impact there. Meteorologists will be watching the area closely.

Caltrans officials are worried about landslides along state Highway 1 and will close a 44-mile stretch of the road in Big Sur. The road will be closed between Deetjens and Ragged Point starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Officials anticipate reopening the road on Monday, though that depends on whether the road is damaged by the storm.

A colder storm system rolls into the Bay Area Sunday, lasting into Monday. That system will drop the snow level down to 2,000 feet, so Mt. Tamalpais, Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Diablo could see a dusting of snow Monday morning.

There is a chance of showers next Tuesday before drier weather returns next Wednesday.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report