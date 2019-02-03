SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 280 remained closed as of 7 a.m. Sunday after a wrong-way driver collided with three vehicles, killing another person in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nine other people were injured in the multiple collisions first reported at 2:33 a.m. as a wrong-way, hit-and-run collision with a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Vermont Street striking two vehicles, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz. The wrong-way vehicle is believed to have come from the Vermont Street off-ramp, Diaz said.

The wrong-way driver then struck another vehicle just south of Cesar Chavez Street, according to Diaz, resulting in one person being ejected from a vehicle. That person has died, along with the driver of the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way, Diaz said.

Diaz was unable to confirm if the victim that was ejected was riding in the wrong-way vehicle or the vehicle traveling in the northbound direction.

All lanes of the northbound Highway 101 freeway were blocked around 2:40 a.m. and haven’t been reopened as of 4:45 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening and the collision is under investigation, Diaz said. The CHP Traffic Management Center couldn’t be reached for comment as of 7 a.m.

