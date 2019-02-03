



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — On Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, Super Bowl LIII will begin with the New England Patriots facing off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how to watch the big game:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The 2019 Super Bowl kickoff time is 3:30 p.m. PST.

When is the Super Bowl pregame show?

The Super Bowl Today pregame show airs until kickoff.

How do I watch or live-stream the game?

CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl locally on KPIX 5 and will stream at CBSSports.com and CBS All Access. Here are the details:

You can watch the Super Bowl and all of the pregame shows on KPIX 5.

You can live-stream the Super Bowl at CBSSports.com.

You can also watch the Super Bowl live with CBS All Access on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem.

Who will play the halftime show?

Maroon 5 will play the Super Bowl halftime show along with rappers Travis Scot and Big Boi.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

For the first time ever, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the Super Bowl. The stadium opened in 2017. This is the third Super Bowl played in the city of Atlanta with the Georgia Dome hosting Super Bowl XXVIII and XXXIV.