OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Starting Feb. 11, BART riders will see changes in the transit agency’s weekday and Sunday schedules.

To retrofit the Transbay Tube, BART said it will begin service at 5 a.m. weekdays, an hour later than usual.

Additionally, BART will single-track trains through the tube on weeknights. Additional trains will be added to the schedule after 8 p.m. on Fridays on the green, red and yellow lines.

BART also will be upgrading the electrical power system in downtown San Francisco on some Sundays. During these times, only the yellow line will provide service through the Transbay Tube, with the exception of some direct red and green line trains at select times.

Service changes will vary from week to week.

More information on the changes and further impacts can be found on Trip Planner at http://bart.gov or on the BART app. BART officials remind riders to check the schedule before heading out.

