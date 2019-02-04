FREMONT (CBS SF) — Niles Canyon Road, also known as state Highway 84 in unincorporated Alameda County, was closed for several hours early Monday morning due to a mudslide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the mudslide was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision.

There are no immediate reports of injuries in the traffic collision, but after CHP initially said the closure of the roadway was expected to be an extended one, authorities announced that the roadway had reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

There were reports that airbags deployed for the vehicle that struck rocks and debris on the roadway.

Fremont police also tweeted about the closure.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨: AVOID Niles Canyon Road (SR84) until further notice due to falling rocks and potential mudslide. Road closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/uHPr7dqb2M — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 4, 2019

Sunday evening’s rain caused a mudslide that forced Highway 35 to close in both directions – about a half mile north of Castanea Ridge Road.

Road closure signs have been put in place, forcing drivers to turn around. A Caltrans worker told KPIX 5 mud is covering the road and caused part of it to collapse. Our cameras were kept at a distance.

Caltrans estimates repair work will take about one week.