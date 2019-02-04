



(CBS SF) — Blizzard and avalanche warnings have been issued as a winter storm across the Sierra Nevada blanketed the region with heavy snow Monday, closing a number of roads Monday and schools.

Caltrans closed Interstate 80 Monday from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. Earlier, traffic was held for about two hours after several cars crashed because of a jackknifed trailer truck about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of Truckee.

ALSO READ: Snow Dusting Bay Area Peaks As Chilly Storm System Moves In

Caltrans said it was also holding Highway 50 traffic in Meyers and Echo Summit.

KRCR-TV of Redding reports classes at three Shasta County schools were canceled due to snow.

The California Department of Transportation advised people to stay off the roads because of the heavy snow expected throughout the day Monday.

We’re seeing about 110mph wind gusts over the ridges and a steady 55 mph winds at the mountain base. 🏔 That’s a storm folks‼️ #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/QAs2Tj4yaG — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 4, 2019

Traffic Alert: Traffic on I-80 is currently closed both eastbound and westbound from State Line to Colfax due to whiteout conditions and spin outs. No ETO at this time. Expect delays. This is a photo of a CHP Chevy Tahoe with the emergency lights activated on Donner Summit. pic.twitter.com/sC80M3I1d8 — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 4, 2019

A Blizzard Warning was in effect for western slopes of the Sierra until 10 p.m. Monday, and a Avalanche Warning was in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday

Sierra storms have dumped at least eight feet of snow over the past two days, with more expected.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.