SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The No. 1 lane in both directions of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco is closed Monday morning as Caltrans crews work to repair the median after a series of multiple solo-vehicle crashes damaged it, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP provided the latest lane closure update just before 5:50 a.m., but said there is no estimated time of when repairs would be completed.

The CHP said the first collision was reported around 1:04 a.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Cesar Chavez Street. A subsequent collision occurred in the same area on the northbound side around 1:20 a.m.

Both directions were then closed for around an hour.

Around 35 feet of the median was damaged due to one of the traffic collisions, but the CHP was unable to confirm which collision caused damage to the barrier. Lanes have been closed and reopened as repairs are being completed throughout the morning.

The CHP said and no arrests have been made. No further information is immediately available.