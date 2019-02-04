



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in the midst of a stalemate in contract negotiations, officials announced Monday afternoon.

The announcement was made by union leader Keith Brown at a boisterous news conference at Oakland Technical High School. Brown said that membership had voted 95 percent in favor of a strike.

95 percent of Oakland Teachers voted yes to authorize a strike.

Teachers cast their votes to authorize the strike last week. The strike authorization follows two non-union sanctioned sick outs staged in protest during contract negotiations that have ground to a halt.

Since 2017, the teachers union has been without a contract. Educators are asking for higher wages, smaller class sizes and other school resources.

The union is asking for a 12 percent raise over three years while the district is offering a 5 percent pay hike.

Oakland teachers have noted that the last time they went on strike in 1996 it lasted for more than two months.

Brown said that unless the school district moves significantly from its current position, “We expect to be on strike by the end of the month.”

84 percent of Oakland Education Association members participated in the vote on the strike.

“This is a clear message that our teachers are ready to strike for our students and for a living wage,” said Brown.

The Oakland Unified School District said after learning of the authorization that there was some indication that teachers were going to vote to go on strike, so district officials were not surprised.

The district said they are hopeful they can come to an agreement with the teachers.

Currently both sides are in the middle of a fact-finding gathering with a report scheduled to be put together for both sides on February 15th.

District spokesperson John Sasaki said if there is a strike, it would most likely happen around the third week of February.

The district is not sure how much time teachers would have to give before they walk out.

The union said it also will conduct a rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The strike authorization comes as the district plans on shutting down a dozen schools to close a $30 million budget deficit.