



The town of Paradise could soon lose its FEMA money to rebuild after last year's deadly Camp Fire, if some residents don't move out fast.

After the fire, the deadliest in California history, burned thousands of homes to the ground in November, the town council allowed RVs to be placed temporarily in Paradise, where debris hadn’t been removed.

But because they did it too soon, the move could put federal funds in jeopardy.

On Monday, the town hall officially reopened in Paradise, and officials held an “urgency ordinance” meeting to warn residents on the consequences.

Meeting also serves as something of a relaunch of city government, city hall and associated services. Overflow crowd. Some pretty frustrated people here. Public comment ahead. — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) February 4, 2019

“If we don’t do it our town could look like a war zone for the next 20 years, because we are broke,” said Mayor Jody Jones. “We have no money, we have no resources, and the reason we don’t make the rules is because we’re relying on others who do have those resources to help us. And those resources come with strings.”

According to Action News Now, the council voted 5-0 Monday to not allow residents to live on burned properties until they are cleared.

It is not clear if residents were given a deadline to leave.