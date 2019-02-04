PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Two people spotted sleeping in a car by a Petaluma police officer early Sunday morning were arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug crimes, police said.

A Petaluma police officer was on routine patrol at about 9 a.m. Sunday when he saw a car at the East Washington Place shopping center on Kenilworth Drive in which a man and a woman were sleeping. The officer woke the two people up and asked them to get out of the car, police said.

Found in the car were drug paraphernalia, a shotgun reported stolen from Humboldt County, a loaded pistol, metal knuckles, a collapsible baton and suspected methamphetamine.

Record checks revealed that the woman, Rebecca Rodriguez, 21, of Rohnert Park, had a felony arrest warrant., The man, 37-year-old Martin Stra-Smith of Rohnert Park, had recently been released on bail stemming from a firearm charge, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested for her warrant, and on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles and the baton. Stra-Smith was arrested on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail, suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, suspicion of possessing narcotics while armed and suspicion of possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.