MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A young San Francisco couple who got trapped in the snow in the Mendocino National Forest was found safe Monday.

21-year-old Carlos Hernandez and 18-year-old Maia Herman-Kitami went camping Wednesday in Alder Springs, a subsection of the forest.

They were supposed to return home Friday. When they didn’t show up by Saturday, their family reported them missing.

A blizzard hit the area this weekend, making conditions treacherous.

Search crews used a helicopter to comb through the snowy forest.

The sheriff’s department said the couple was found Monday afternoon. Their jeep had gotten stuck in the snow.

Monday night, they are reportedly safe and in good spirits.

