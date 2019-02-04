



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area was seeing a dusting of snow on higher elevations Monday as the lastest storm system moved through the region accompanied by a blast of frosty air.

Snow was falling over the peaks of Mount Diablo, Mount St. Helena and Mount Hamilton Monday morning and snow levels were likely to drop to 1,500 to 2,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Tracking rain across the Bay Area with SNOW right now over Mt. Diablo, Mt. St. Helena and Mt. Hamilton on Hi-Def Doppler. Snow Levels will continue to lower tonight as a cold storm moves into the Bay Area. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/fkYPgwydVl — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 4, 2019

The weather service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for elevations above 1,000 feet in the Bay Area from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

For lower elevations, Monday will be breezy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs will likely be in the lower 50s. West winds will be 20 to 30 mph.

#GOES17 Visible satellite imagery on Mon. morning shows the leading edge of a very cold airmass moving through the #BayArea. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 1000' in the Bay Area from late this afternoon through Tuesday morning. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/BK2M3JndAE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2019

Monday night will have a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening and showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s. South winds will be 10 to 20 mph. The chance of showers is 50 percent.

