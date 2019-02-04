



MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – There was no announcement at the top of your feed, nothing to like, and no place to wish Facebook a happy birthday on Monday. Still, the largest social networking site on the planet turned 15.

Mark Zuckerberg and co-founders launched the platform from his Harvard dorm on February 4, 2004.

Since then, the once-college connecting site has garnered 2 billion users worldwide. Zuckerberg ranks number 4 on Forbes’ list of the Wealthiest Americans, with a net worth of $61 billion.

Facebook has experienced some growing pains, from privacy concerns and legal troubles to fake news scandals and Cambridge Analytica.

Nonetheless, profits continue to grow. The company is ranked 76 on the Fortune 500 list, up from 98 a year ago.