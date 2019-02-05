PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old male was stabbed at Fairmont Shopping Center on Tuesday evening, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived at the Fairmont Shopping Center after receiving calls reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Once on the scene, officers found the teen male suffering from stab wounds. Police provided aid until paramedics arrived.

Several witnesses reported that the suspect was another teenage male around the same age, who was with a group of other teen males. Witnesses said after the assault, the group fled and ran toward Hickey Blvd., towards Daly City.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said the investigation is still in preliminary stages and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone who has additional information pertaining the incident is being asked to call the Pacifica Police Dept. at (650) 738-7314. Witnesses can also provide anonymous tips through the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.