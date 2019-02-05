WATCH LIVE:President Trump delivers State of the Union address
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMKPIX 5 News
    9:30 PMFamily Feud
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Fairmont Shopping Center, Knife Attack, Pacifica, Stabbing

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old male was stabbed at Fairmont Shopping Center on Tuesday evening, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived at the Fairmont Shopping Center after receiving calls reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Once on the scene, officers found the teen male suffering from stab wounds. Police provided aid until paramedics arrived.

Several witnesses reported that the suspect was another teenage male around the same age, who was with a group of other teen males. Witnesses said after the assault, the group fled and ran toward Hickey Blvd., towards Daly City.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said the investigation is still in preliminary stages and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone who has additional information pertaining the incident is being asked to call the Pacifica Police Dept. at (650) 738-7314. Witnesses can also provide anonymous tips through the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s