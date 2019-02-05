WATCH LIVE:President Trump delivers State of the Union address
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A former Milpitas police officer self-surrendered on Tuesday to a $10,000 arrest warrant for a felony charge of filing a false police report.

In a press release, Milpitas Police said they noticed that in December, an account of an event on a police report did not corroborate with minor damage on a police vehicle. The department submitted an investigation to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon completion of the investigation, the DA charged former officer Victor Madarang, 24, with filing a false police report.

According to the Deputy District Attorney, Madarang had hit a pole in a parking lot while driving a patrol car, but he later wrote a police report claiming that the car was hit by another car while parked.

Victor Madarang (Source: Milpitas Police)

Madarang was sworn in as a Milpitas officer in July 2018.

